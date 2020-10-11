Advertisement

Police: 3 killed, 7 injured over six hours in St. Louis shootings

MGN police lights picture
MGN police lights picture(MGN)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 11, 2020 at 3:34 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ST. LOUIS (AP) - Police say three people were killed and seven others injured in separate shootings over six hours overnight in St. Louis.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that shortly after 11 p.m. Saturday police found an unidentified male dead in a neighborhood.

About 4:45 a.m. Sunday another male was found dead. Police said they didn’t know his identity and that he had been shot several times.  

About 5:15 a.m. Sunday, a third unidentified male was found shot in the stomach. He died at a local hospital. Seven others were shot in at least four incidents.

Police released few details about the shootings.

