Police: 3 killed, 7 injured over six hours in St. Louis shootings

ST. LOUIS (AP) - Police say three people were killed and seven others injured in separate shootings over six hours overnight in St. Louis.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that shortly after 11 p.m. Saturday police found an unidentified male dead in a neighborhood.

About 4:45 a.m. Sunday another male was found dead. Police said they didn’t know his identity and that he had been shot several times.

About 5:15 a.m. Sunday, a third unidentified male was found shot in the stomach. He died at a local hospital. Seven others were shot in at least four incidents.

Police released few details about the shootings.

