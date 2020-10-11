Advertisement

University of Missouri: Cheating up with more classes online

(KY3)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 10, 2020 at 8:46 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) - More than 150 University of Missouri students have been caught using group chats to cheat on exams since many classes moved online amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The Columbia Missourian reports that university spokeswoman Liz McCune said Friday that the school has identified three cheating incidents that each involved more than 50 students.

McCune said classmates went to instructors to report that the students were sharing answers through screenshots and over chats. One incident occurred in the spring and the other two this semester.

