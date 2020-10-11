US Postal Service announces recommended 2020 Holiday Shipping Deadlines

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - As the holiday season nears, the U.S. Postal Service expects another busy year for holiday shipping.

Earlier this week, the U.S. Postal Service announced its recommended shipping deadlines for the 2020 holiday season.

The Postal Service recommends the following mailing and shipping deadlines for expected delivery by Dec. 25 to domestic addresses and Air/Army Post Office, Fleet Post Office or Diplomatic Post Office addresses:

Nov. 6 — APO/FPO/DPO (all ZIP Codes) USPS Retail Ground service

Dec. 9 — APO/FPO/DPO (ZIP Code 093 only) Priority Mail and First-Class Mail

Dec. 11 — APO/FPO/DPO (all other ZIP Codes) Priority Mail and First-Class Mail services

Dec. 15 — USPS Retail Ground service

Dec. 18 — APO/FPO/DPO (except ZIP Code 093) USPS Priority Mail Express service

Dec. 18 — First-Class Mail service (including greeting cards)

Dec. 18 — First-class packages (up to 15.99 ounces)

Dec. 19 — Priority Mail service

Dec. 23 — Priority Mail Express* service

The Postal Service says its busiest time will start two weeks before Christmas. Beginning the week of Dec. 7, customer traffic is expected to increase, with the week of Dec. 14-21 predicted to be the busiest mailing, shipping and delivery week.

