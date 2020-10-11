Advertisement

US Postal Service announces recommended 2020 Holiday Shipping Deadlines

(Source: STRF/STAR MAX/IPx via AP)
By Joey Schneider
Published: Oct. 11, 2020
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - As the holiday season nears, the U.S. Postal Service expects another busy year for holiday shipping.

Earlier this week, the U.S. Postal Service announced its recommended shipping deadlines for the 2020 holiday season.

The Postal Service recommends the following mailing and shipping deadlines for expected delivery by Dec. 25 to domestic addresses and Air/Army Post Office, Fleet Post Office or Diplomatic Post Office addresses:

  • Nov. 6 — APO/FPO/DPO (all ZIP Codes) USPS Retail Ground service
  • Dec. 9 — APO/FPO/DPO (ZIP Code 093 only) Priority Mail and First-Class Mail
  • Dec. 11 — APO/FPO/DPO (all other ZIP Codes) Priority Mail and First-Class Mail services
  • Dec. 15 — USPS Retail Ground service
  • Dec. 18 — APO/FPO/DPO (except ZIP Code 093) USPS Priority Mail Express service
  • Dec. 18 — First-Class Mail service (including greeting cards)
  • Dec. 18 — First-class packages (up to 15.99 ounces)
  • Dec. 19 — Priority Mail service
  • Dec. 23 — Priority Mail Express* service

The Postal Service says its busiest time will start two weeks before Christmas. Beginning the week of Dec. 7, customer traffic is expected to increase, with the week of Dec. 14-21 predicted to be the busiest mailing, shipping and delivery week.

For more information, CLICK HERE.

