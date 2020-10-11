Wanted suspect leads officers on pursuit in southwest Springfield, resulting in rollover crash

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A wanted suspect led officers on a pursuit Sunday afternoon in southwest Springfield, which resulted in a rollover crash.

The crash happened around 5:30 p.m. near West Bypass and Sunshine.

Officers from the Springfield Police Department were in pursuit of a suspect wanted for first-degree domestic assault. Springfield police ended pursuit of the suspect vehicle due to driving conditions, but Greene County deputies picked up the chase once police called it off.

The crash happened shortly after Greene County deputies joined the pursuit. Deputies then handed the suspect over to Springfield Police Department.

Additional details of the pursuit are unknown at this time. The Greene County Sheriff’s Office is handling the investigation.

This is a developing story. We will update as more information becomes available.

