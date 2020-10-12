Advertisement

Benton County, Mo. Sheriff, wife seriously hurt in a motorcycle crash

Benton County, Mo. Sheriff Eric Knox
Benton County, Mo. Sheriff Eric Knox(KYTV)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Oct. 12, 2020 at 5:29 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEAR WARSAW, Mo. (KY3) -Benton County Sheriff Eric Knox and his wife Joy, are in the hospital in Columbia with serious injuries after a motorcycle crash Sunday evening.

The highway patrol says the sheriff lost control of his motorcycle after the back tire began to shred at 5:35 p.m. The motorcycle overturned and hit the Mile Long Bridge.

The patrol says both were wearing their helmets.

The Camden County Sheriff’s Office posted this message on their Facebook Page, “Please keep the Knox’s in your prayers for healing and a speedy recovery."

