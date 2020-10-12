Advertisement

COVID-19 hospitalization in Arkansas hit record-high of 576

(KY3)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 12, 2020 at 8:07 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — The number of people hospitalized in Arkansas with the coronavirus hit a record-high on Sunday of 576.

The Arkansas Department of Health said the number of people hospitalized rose by 22. Hospitalizations from COVID-19, the illness caused by the virus, reached records levels Tuesday through Friday before dropping by six on Saturday.

The health department on Sunday reported 613 new cases for a total of 92,833 confirmed and probable cases. With 17 more deaths, the number of confirmed and probable deaths in the state so far rose to 1,569.

Gov. Asa Hutchinson told CNN on Sunday that he was concerned about the increase in hospitalizations.

“Right now, we do have capacity,” Hutchinson said, adding that they’re “watching it very carefully and taking it seriously.”

The actual number of cases in Arkansas is likely higher because many people have not been tested, and studies suggest people can be infected and not feel sick.

For most people, the COVID-19 virus causes mild or moderate symptoms that clear up within weeks. But for others, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, the virus can cause severe illness, including pneumonia, and be fatal.

