COVID-19 hospitalizations again set daily high in Arkansas

Springfield's Cox South Hospital
Springfield's Cox South Hospital(KY3)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 12, 2020 at 4:24 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — The number of coronavirus patients in Arkansas hospitals has once again hit a record-high, with 608 people hospitalized on Monday, health officials said.

Hospitalizations increased Monday by 32, topping the record high set Sunday of 576. Hospitalizations from COVID-19, the illness caused by the virus, had also reached record levels Tuesday through Friday of last week.

“Our hospitalizations continue to be at a high level. This puts stress on our healthcare workers. While we have sufficient bed capacity in our hospitals, this does strain the system,” Gov. Asa Hutchinson said Monday. “This is why we need to work together to reduce our cases and reduce our hospitalizations.”

The Arkansas Department of Health says that as of Monday, there were 2,579 beds available in hospitals across the state. Health officials said 123 intensive care unit beds were available.

Arkansas on Monday reported 654 new confirmed and probably cases, bringing the state’s total to 93,487. Seventeen new deaths were reported, for a death toll of 1,586.

The actual number of cases in Arkansas is likely higher because many people have not been tested, and studies suggest people can be infected and not feel sick.

Health officials said there were currently 7,839 active cases.

For most people, the COVID-19 virus causes mild or moderate symptoms that clear up within weeks. But for others, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, the virus can cause severe illness, including pneumonia, and be fatal.

