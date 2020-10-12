Advertisement

Eden Village 2 close to opening in Springfield

By Linda Simmons
Published: Oct. 12, 2020 at 4:18 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - It’s been more than two years since the opening of Eden Village, a tiny home community in Springfield. Now, a second village is about to house the homeless.

Organizers hope to have new residents into the newest development in November.

Jonathan Fisher is thankful for the chance to help build Eden Village 2, after the first village of tiny homes helped him rebuild his life.

“I moved in in November of 2018 after spending about three years on the streets,” said Fisher.

Less than two years later, he’s a full time maintenance and security staff, and has moved out of his tiny home.

Even though it’s created as a forever home for chronically homeless and disabled, I knew in my mind that it was only a stepping stone, because I could do more," said Fisher.

Eden Village 2 at a former mobile home park on West Brower will have 24 tiny homes and a community center with support like case managers and mental health services. As they work on things like underground utilities and a parking lot, they’re also preparing the homes. Each home includes the cabinetry and appliances.

Construction and donations have been slowed during the pandemic, but soon, they’ll be welcoming those who are currently homeless. They already have about 120 applications, but welcome more. Residents must be homeless for at least a year in Springfield and have a physical or mental disability. They go through an application process, and if selected, pay $300 a month rent.

“You know, it gives them purpose and responsibility to pay rent,” said Linda Brown, co-founder of Eden Village. “That’s everything included.”

As they work to complete the second community, they’re already planning for Eden Village 3. Fisher is proud to play a part.

“It’s a blessing,” said Fisher. “I consider it a great privilege.”

To apply: https://edenvillageusa.org/springfield-mo/need-help/how-to-apply/

More about Eden Village: https://edenvillageusa.org/

