Advertisement

Family identifies 4 killed in eastern Missouri house fire

Fire
Fire(Associated Press)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 12, 2020 at 10:32 AM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DESOTO, Mo. (AP) — Family members have identified four people killed in an eastern Missouri house fire as a couple, their daughter and a granddaughter.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that those killed were 76-year-old Joe Detter and his 74-year-old wife, Frances Detter; their daughter, 37-year-old Sherri Detter; and granddaughter, 18-year-old Kari Detter. Two men who were boyfriends of the younger women escaped by jumping from second-story windows, but suffered burns.

The fire was reported early Sunday morning in the small community of De Soto. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Copyright 2020 KY3. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Weather

FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Windy today, and a bit cooler

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Brandon Beck
Wind gusts over 30 mph

News

A windy and cooler day

Updated: 1 hours ago
A cold front will be through the area by mid-morning, bringing more dry air, cooler temperatures, and plenty of wind.

News

Missouri S&T announces ‘transformative’ $300 million gift

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The university will use the gift to establish a new school of innovation and entrepreneurship, develop new areas for research, and provide scholarships and fellowships for students.

Coronavirus

COVID-19 hospitalization in Arkansas hit record-high of 576

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Gov. Asa Hutchinson told CNN on Sunday that he was concerned about the increase in hospitalizations.

Latest News

News

Lebanon School District launches search for bus drivers to take on routes

Updated: 4 hours ago
Lebanon School district has 20 fewer drivers than it would need during a normal school year.

Local

Benton County, Mo. Sheriff, wife seriously hurt in a motorcycle crash

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By KY3 Staff
Area law enforcement agencies showing their support for the sheriff of Benton County, Missouri and his wife.

News

Springfield area rallies show support for Trump, Biden ahead of election

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Abbey Taylor
With the 2020 presidential election less than a month away, here in Springfield both democrats and republicans are showing their support.

Sports

BUBBLE KINGS: Los Angeles Lakers win 2020 NBA Finals; LeBron earns fourth championship title

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The Los Angeles Lakers are champions of the 2020 NBA Finals.

Local

Missouri drivers warned to watch out for deer on the road

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Shoshana Stahl
Missouri State Highway Patrol is reminding drivers that deer are more active this time of year and that can create hazards for motorists.

News

Six-year-old Springfield girl adopts road to help keep community clean

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Michael Van Schoik
Lennon Kackley now has a street sign with her name on it, marking her commitment to help keep her neighborhood clean.