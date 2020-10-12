Family identifies 4 killed in eastern Missouri house fire

DESOTO, Mo. (AP) — Family members have identified four people killed in an eastern Missouri house fire as a couple, their daughter and a granddaughter.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that those killed were 76-year-old Joe Detter and his 74-year-old wife, Frances Detter; their daughter, 37-year-old Sherri Detter; and granddaughter, 18-year-old Kari Detter. Two men who were boyfriends of the younger women escaped by jumping from second-story windows, but suffered burns.

The fire was reported early Sunday morning in the small community of De Soto. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

