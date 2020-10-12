Laclede County Health Department reports 3 additional COVID-19 deaths

LEBANON, Mo. (KY3) - The Laclede County Health Department reported three additional deaths related to COVID-19 on Monday.

Health leaders say deaths total 14 since the pandemic began. All of the recent victims suffered from underlying health conditions.

The county reports more than 900 total cases of the coronavirus.

Health leaders remind residents to continually monitor for symptoms of the illness.

