Lebanon Schools launches search for bus drivers to take on routes

LEBANON, Mo. (KY3) - The Lebanon School District has 20 fewer drivers than it would need during a normal school year.

The pressure is on to fill these positions with more drivers needing to take leave due to COVID-19 or other illness.

They’ve already been heavily relying on their substitute bus drivers this year but they are short on those too.

Many bus drivers are doubling up on routes right now to make sure all the kids get home safe.

Some drivers are doing their normal route and then returning to school to take more students home.

Getting kids into the classroom also means more access to meals.

Because of the shortage and the pandemic, parents are being asked to step in and help too.

“This year we are definitely encouraging drop-offs and pickups as much as parents and guardians can manage," said Jacy Overstreet, Communications Director for the district.. "To help with COVID 19 concerns and also to help with transportation,” said Overstreet.

If helping with transportation sounds interesting click this link HERE to apply.

