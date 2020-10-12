Leigh’s Lost and Found: Found dog possibly dumped in a Springfield neighborhood

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - In today’s Leigh’s Lost and Found, our featured dog was possibly dumped off in a Springfield neighborhood.

The people who found her in the 1600 block of east Caravan think they have good reason to believe that.

Josh Doss from animal control says, “they saw a car leave and her kind of appear behind it, so possible that was left behind by her owners.”

But animal control says we don’t know for sure if she’s been abandoned, so they are looking for an owner.

The Black lab mix is about four years old and was found on October 5th. She doesn’t have a collar or chip and her toenails are a little overgrown. But otherwise, she’s in good shape and actually, a little overweight, so someone has been giving this girl some treats.

She’s also very sweet and submissive and a little shy when you first meet her, but she warms up quickly.

If you recognize her, call animal control at 417-833-3592. You can also click the link below to visit their website.

