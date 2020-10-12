Advertisement

Microsoft takes down massive hacking operation

The malware network was being used by criminals to launch cyberattacks
Microsoft says the massive malware network could have impacted the presidential election.
By CNN staff
Published: Oct. 12, 2020 at 9:48 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
(CNN) – Microsoft has stopped a massive hacking operation.

It’s one the tech giant says could have impacted the presidential election by snarling computer systems used to maintain voter rolls or report on election numbers.

The company announced Monday that it took down the servers behind Trickbot.

The enormous Russian malware network was being used by criminals to launch cyberattacks, including a strain of highly potent ransomware.

Microsoft said it obtained a federal court order to disable the IP addresses associated with Trickbot’s servers and worked with telecom providers around the world to stamp out the network.

But Microsoft says it could happen again.

Even so, the company says its efforts reflect a new legal approach that may help authorities fight the network going forward.

