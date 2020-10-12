Missouri agency working to fix state’s COVID-19 dashboard

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Two days after a “database extract error” incorrectly showed a massive one-day increase in coronavirus cases in Missouri, the problem remains unresolved, a state health official said Monday.

On Saturday, the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services reported more than 5,000 new COVID-19 cases, which would be nearly 3,000 more than the previous record for a single day. But on Sunday, the health department said that number was wrong, blaming the process of migrating data into a new system.

“The team is continuing to work through the issues today. We’re still working to pinpoint the cause as it’s a new issue related to the automated (rather than manual) entry of data,” agency spokeswoman Lisa Cox said in an email.

Later Monday, Cox said the state expects to relaunch the dashboard Wednesday morning.

Because the system is being fixed, the state had not updated any data on Monday, including the number of new cases, deaths and hospitalizations.

In late September, the state began using a new dashboard for tracking COVID-19 that provides additional data, including per capita cases by jurisdiction, rankings of counties by infection rates, and comparing Missouri to other states on several metrics.

The new system replaces what officials referred to as an out-of-date homemade computer system that put online in 1998 and was not able to handle the massive workload that the pandemic’s arrival caused.

Reached by phone on Monday, DHSS Director Dr. Randall Williams said his IT staff is still trying to figure out what caused the glitch with the new system but said it was definitely an improvement over the old one.

“They are much more real time, much more efficient and they decrease the amount of labor involved," he said of the new system. "But one of the problems is it does remove the human element.”

Although no new numbers were available on Monday because of the glitch, Williams says he believes Missouri continues to see about 1,400 new cases per day.

“There has not been a spike," he said.

For those who are going through the dashboard and wondering what to look for as a good barometer of how Missouri is fairing during the pandemic?

“It’s the seven day trend on that dashboard," Williams answered. "Follow that. Right now it’s about 9,000. It’s about 1,400 a day.”

Williams says he understands the misinformation hurts the public trust but that the changeover to the new system was bound to have some glitches.

“As I look around the country this is not unique to Missouri,” he said. "Many states are having trouble and I think it’s because we’ve (Missouri) now done two million tests, we’re using 26 labs and doing 100,000 tests-a-day and having to do contact tracing. People have to understand there are going to be challenges.”

Williams did point out that the virus is definitely growing in rural areas of the state.

“Even if you’re in one of those 20 rural counties around Springfield if you can’t social distance you need to wear a mask and use hand washing and choose those places and events that you go to," he said.

Williams also noted that on Thursday he will join Governor Mike Parson in unveiling the state’s plan for distributing a vaccine. Williams wouldn’t give out any details until then saying only that it’s the plan the state is submitting to the CDC about a vaccine “which we expect to have in Missouri by late November or early December and available by April.”

INMATE ILLNESS NEAR 2,500

Nearly 2,500 Missouri prison inmates have been infected with the coronavirus since the pandemic began, according to information on the state Department of Corrections' website.

The state reported 2,447 total inmate cases of COVID-19, but just two deaths from the disease. Meanwhile, 710 prison staff members have been infected, with one death.

Nine Missouri prisons have topped 100 confirmed cases among inmates, led by 468 cases at the prison in Farmington and 366 in nearby Bonne Terre. Both prisons are in St. Francois County, about 60 miles southwest of St. Louis.

