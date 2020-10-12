Missouri statute stops homeowner associations from banning political signs

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Homeowners associations have rules stopping people from putting any political signs on their lawns but a Missouri statute says that’s not allowed. The statue makes those homeowners association rules unenforceable.

“In some respects, we have conflicting guidelines here and we just have to go with the one that’s enforceable and the fact is that our covenants are just not enforceable," The President of the Cinnamon Square Property Owners Association, Joe Daues, says.

This is the first presidential election since the 2018 statute that stopped homeowners associations from banning political signs. One resident, John Travers, says it’s really important to be able to put those signs up, especially during this election season.

“You need to express your support for democracy and I think this is a way of doing that, no matter what party you’re with," Travers says.

Daues says its people’s first amendment rights to be able to express their views.

“I think it’s really a matter of free speech and if your neighbor wants to vote one way and you vote a different way, you wanna put a sign out, so be it," Daues says. "I think the whole point here is to allow the political process to go through and just not get up in your neighbors business so much.”

Travers says he thinks putting signs out encourages and reminds people that in November, they need to vote.

“If they do want to change things, they need to get out and vote," Travers says. "That’s the most important thing.”

Daues says the association hasn’t received any complaints from neighbors yet.

“As long as everybody is decent about it and human about it and allows for a free discussion, that’s what this country’s all about,” Daues says.

