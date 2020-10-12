Advertisement

Missouri statute stops homeowner associations from banning political signs

Trump/Pence sign in Springfield neighborhood
Trump/Pence sign in Springfield neighborhood(KY3)
By Shoshana Stahl
Published: Oct. 12, 2020 at 4:06 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Homeowners associations have rules stopping people from putting any political signs on their lawns but a Missouri statute says that’s not allowed. The statue makes those homeowners association rules unenforceable.

“In some respects, we have conflicting guidelines here and we just have to go with the one that’s enforceable and the fact is that our covenants are just not enforceable," The President of the Cinnamon Square Property Owners Association, Joe Daues, says.

This is the first presidential election since the 2018 statute that stopped homeowners associations from banning political signs. One resident, John Travers, says it’s really important to be able to put those signs up, especially during this election season.

“You need to express your support for democracy and I think this is a way of doing that, no matter what party you’re with," Travers says.

Daues says its people’s first amendment rights to be able to express their views.

“I think it’s really a matter of free speech and if your neighbor wants to vote one way and you vote a different way, you wanna put a sign out, so be it," Daues says. "I think the whole point here is to allow the political process to go through and just not get up in your neighbors business so much.”

Travers says he thinks putting signs out encourages and reminds people that in November, they need to vote.

“If they do want to change things, they need to get out and vote," Travers says. "That’s the most important thing.”

Daues says the association hasn’t received any complaints from neighbors yet.

“As long as everybody is decent about it and human about it and allows for a free discussion, that’s what this country’s all about,” Daues says.

Copyright 2020 KY3. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Local

No burn bans despite ongoing drought in the Ozarks

Updated: moments ago
|
By Robert Hahn
As our dry stretch of weather continues across the Ozarks -- the risk of wildfires keeps going up. KY3 spoke with the Ozark Fire Protection District about when and when not to burn during the ongoing drought. And despite that ongoing drought, vegetation drying out, fire danger increasing, as of right now, there are no burn bans in place in any Missouri county, including in Christian county.

Weather

FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Little Rain; Bouncing Temperatures

Updated: 11 minutes ago
|
By Abby Dyer
Wind gusts over 30 mph

News

FIRE DANGER: High winds lead Ozarks firefighters to issue warnings about burning

Updated: 44 minutes ago
Robert Hahn reports.

News

Eden Village 2 close to opening in Springfield

Updated: 47 minutes ago
Linda Simmons reports.

News

Missouri voter rights case in the hands of appeals panel

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
The new law got its first test in the August primary election.

Latest News

Coronavirus

COVID-19 hospitalizations again set daily high in Arkansas

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
The number of coronavirus patients in Arkansas hospitals has once again hit a record-high, with 608 people hospitalized on Monday, health officials said.

Local

Eden Village 2 close to opening in Springfield

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Linda Simmons
Organizers hope to have new residents into the newest development in November.

Sports

SEC postpones Mizzou’s next football game after COVID-19 outbreak at Vanderbilt

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By KY3 Staff
School officials say this is consistent with SEC COVID-19 management requirements.

KY3

Prosecutors file charges against Dent County parents after child starves to death

Updated: 3 hours ago
A couple in Salem, Mo. is charged in the death of their foster child.

Local

Evangel University names interim president with ties to Springfield, university

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By KY3 Staff
Evangel’s Board of Trustees announced the appointment of Dr. George O. Wood as interim president designate.