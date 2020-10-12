Advertisement

Missouri S&T announces ‘transformative’ $300 million gift

O'Keefe/Missouri S&amp;amp;T
O'Keefe/Missouri S&amp;amp;T (KY3)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 12, 2020 at 9:43 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROLLA, Mo. (AP) — A St. Louis businessman and his wife have donated $300 million to a foundation to support Missouri University of Science and Technology in what the university said is believed to be the largest single gift to a higher education institution in Missouri.

The school announced the gift Monday from Fred and June Kummer. He is the founder and chairman of St. Louis-based HBE Corp., a design and build firm for health care that he began in 1960.

Kummer is a 1955 civil engineering graduate of Missouri S&T, which was then known as the Missouri School of Mines and Metallurgy.

The university will use the gift to establish a new school of innovation and entrepreneurship, develop new areas for research, and provide scholarships and fellowships for students.

Chancellor Mo Dehghani called it “transformative.” The funds will make Missouri S&T a leading center of innovation and entrepreneurship, “energizing the economy of the Rolla area and the entire state of Missouri,” he said in a news release.

Kummer, in the release, said he and his wife “believe in the mission of this great university, and that’s why we have chosen to invest in S&T’s future success. We believe that Missouri S&T’s best days are ahead.”

Copyright 2020 KY3. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Coronavirus

COVID-19 hospitalization in Arkansas hit record-high of 576

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Gov. Asa Hutchinson told CNN on Sunday that he was concerned about the increase in hospitalizations.

News

Lebanon School District launches search for bus drivers to take on routes

Updated: 3 hours ago
Lebanon School district has 20 fewer drivers than it would need during a normal school year.

Local

Benton County, Mo. Sheriff, wife seriously hurt in a motorcycle crash

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By KY3 Staff
Area law enforcement agencies showing their support for the sheriff of Benton County, Missouri and his wife.

News

Springfield area rallies show support for Trump, Biden ahead of election

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Abbey Taylor
With the 2020 presidential election less than a month away, here in Springfield both democrats and republicans are showing their support.

Latest News

Sports

BUBBLE KINGS: Los Angeles Lakers win 2020 NBA Finals; LeBron earns fourth championship title

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The Los Angeles Lakers are champions of the 2020 NBA Finals.

Local

Missouri drivers warned to watch out for deer on the road

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Shoshana Stahl
Missouri State Highway Patrol is reminding drivers that deer are more active this time of year and that can create hazards for motorists.

News

Six-year-old Springfield girl adopts road to help keep community clean

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Michael Van Schoik
Lennon Kackley now has a street sign with her name on it, marking her commitment to help keep her neighborhood clean.

On Your Side

ON YOUR SIDE: What to know about Missouri Amendment 1 and Amendment 3

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Joey Schneider
Missourians will have a chance to vote on several ballot issues, including Amendment 1 and Amendment 3.

Sports

Elliott wins at Roval as champ Busch bounced from playoffs

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Elliott will try to take that momentum into the round of eight, which he advanced to for the fourth-straight year. Elliott has never made it to the championship finale.

Local

Springfield Fire Department creates virtual fire safety videos for Fire Prevention Month

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By KY3 Staff
The Springfield Fire Department has shared a series of videos throughout October during Fire Prevention Month.