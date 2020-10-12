No burn bans despite ongoing drought in the Ozarks

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - As our dry stretch of weather continues across the Ozarks, the risk of wildfires keeps going up.

KY3 spoke with the Ozark Fire Protection District about when and when not to burn during the ongoing drought. And despite the ongoing drought, vegetation drying out, fire danger increasing, as of right now, there are no burn bans in place in any Missouri county, including right here in Christian County.

That is according to the Missouri Department of Public Safety website. Even with Christian County being among several in a severe to extreme drought, burning is still allowed.

“It is permitted in the Ozark Fire District both in the municipal setting of the city boundaries as well as in the county,” said Ozark Fire Protection District Assistant Fire Chief Don Gregory.

But not every day is burning a good idea, check your KY3 First Alert Weather App for any conditions that could help fan flames.

“Winds in excess of ten miles an hour or humidity lower than 30 percent, similar to what we’re seeing today (Monday), would be an unsuitable day to burn outside,” said Gregory.

While the individual fire departments don’t issue burn bans, they do play a big part in deciding when one is issued.

“The county commission has the authority to issue the burn bans based on the recommendations of the fire districts in the area as well as the prevailing weather conditions, Gregory said.”

Outside of a few small fires, scenes like previous year’s fires have so far been generally avoided. But as fire conditions increase with continued dry weather, wildfires may become more of an issue, and burn bans may be forthcoming, so stay alert.

“If a burn ban was to be issued by the County Commission," Gregory began. "We would send that out through not only our media contacts, but across our social media channels.”

Assistant Chief Gregory did say that if you have any questions about whether or not you can burn on your property on any given day, you can call the fire station at any time.

Copyright 2020 KY3. All rights reserved.