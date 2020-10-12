On Your Side: Amazon Prime Day tips

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Christmas is 73 days away. The holiday shopping season is kicking off with Amazon Prime Day. It’s the shopping website’s annual deal event.

To hear full interviews with Amazon and Consumer Reports, listen to The Rest of On Your Side podcast.

You can’t buy all or even see all the deals unless you’re a prime member. It costs about $13 a month. You can get a free trial membership for thirty days.

Prime members can see deals now. Plan your budget. Make a list. Thousands of items will be on sale.

“Many major kitchen brands will be forty-percent off on Prime Day. We have a Vitamix. The dutch oven Amazon brand will be forty-percent off on Prime Day as well,” said Katie Larson with Amazon.

You can get a $10 credit for selected small businesses.

Lightning deals last four to twenty-four hours. Enable your notifications. That way, you’ll know when the countdown starts. There’s limited inventory.

“If you don’t checkout that product, it comes out of your cart automatically and goes back into the pool so someone else gets a chance to buy it. If you see an item that’s 100 percent sold out, you can join a wait list and if someone doesn’t checkout in time, and if you’re the next in line, you get to buy that product,” said Samantha Gordon with Consumer Reports.

It’s not just Amazon. Walmart, Target and many more want your business.

"We know Bed Bath and Beyond is going to have some big deals. Best Buy, Sam’s Club all these major retailers are going to be promoting because they want shoppers to come shop with them. So it’s really important for you, as the shopper, to look around and compare prices before you buy and make sure you’re getting the best price.

