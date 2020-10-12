Prosecutors file charges against Dent County parents after child starves to death

SALEM, Mo. (KY3) -

A couple in Salem, Mo. is charged in the death of their adopted 10-year old girl. Susan and Randall Abney are charged with abuse or neglect of a child in her death.

Court documents show on October 3, deputies were called out to the Abney’s house due to the girl being unconscious. When officers got there, they noticed the girl was very thin. The Abney’s said she had not been eating much in the previous week. The girl later died at the hospital.

The doctor told investigators the girl was so dehydrated that they couldn’t draw her blood, and that her blood sugar was low. Investigators also noticed bruising on the many parts of the girl’s body.

Deputies searched the Abney’s home and found a child lock on the refrigerator, and no food that would be reachable by the girl in the kitchen. Officers also found a drawer full of junk food in the Abney’s room.

When investigators interviewed the Abney’s, officers asked why the couple didn’t take the girl to the hospital, Susan Abney said “I was too scared of what they would think.” Then when deputies asked who was responsible for the girl’s death, Susan answered “Me and Randy.”'

Susan and Randall Abney will be in court on October 29.

