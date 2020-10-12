SEC postpones Mizzou’s next football game after COVID-19 outbreak at Vanderbilt

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KY3) - The Southeastern Conference postponed Saturday’s game against Vanderbilt because of COVID-19.

According to the SEC, the game was postponed due to positive tests and the quarantine of individuals within the Vanderbilt football program. School officials say this is consistent with SEC COVID-19 management requirements.

The game is scheduled for December 12.

Copyright 2020 KY3. All rights reserved.