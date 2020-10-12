Advertisement

SEC postpones Mizzou’s next football game after COVID-19 outbreak at Vanderbilt

Missouri tight end Niko Hea (48) celebrates with teammate Logan Christopherson (88) after scoring during the second half of an NCAA college football game against LSU Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020, in Columbia, Mo. Missouri upset LSU 45-41. (AP Photo/L.G. Patterson)
Missouri tight end Niko Hea (48) celebrates with teammate Logan Christopherson (88) after scoring during the second half of an NCAA college football game against LSU Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020, in Columbia, Mo. Missouri upset LSU 45-41. (AP Photo/L.G. Patterson)(L.G. Patterson | AP)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Oct. 12, 2020 at 2:54 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KY3) - The Southeastern Conference postponed Saturday’s game against Vanderbilt because of COVID-19.

According to the SEC, the game was postponed due to positive tests and the quarantine of individuals within the Vanderbilt football program. School officials say this is consistent with SEC COVID-19 management requirements.

The game is scheduled for December 12.

