Six-year-old Springfield girl adopts road to help keep community clean

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A Springfield girl now has a street sign with her name on it, marking her commitment to help keep her neighborhood clean.

Lennon Kackley, 6, has adopted a stretch of Battlefield Road by Lone Pine Avenue. She and her parents helped pick up trash along her portion of the road.

“I was tired of driving and seeing all the trash in the city," Lennon said.

She said she is excited to see a sign with her name on the road.

“I thought that I was kind of famous," she said.

Lennon’s mother said her daughter has always had a passion for helping others.

“She is always trying to do things for people or help people ‚” Tiffaney Kackley said. “She’s always looking for ways to be kind.”

Kackley said it was a family vacation to the beach that inspired her daughter.

“She heard everybody talking about leave only foot prints," she said. “And we were talking about when you go to the beach we have to to pick up all the trash. And now, it just became a thing that wherever we go, we pick up trash.”

So Lennon told her parents she wanted to try cleaning around Springfield.

”It would be really helpful for our community," she said.

After her vacation, Lennon wanted to do something a bit different for her birthday in March.

“We thought as a family we would surprise her and adopt a street and get everyone together,” her mother said.

When the pandemic hit, the family had to put this idea on hold. They waited several months, but eventually decided to go ahead and get the sign. They decided to go ahead and clean this weekend.

“She walked two miles yesterday and picked up a lot of trash. She was pretty happy about it,"Kackley said.

”It was a lot of walking," Lennon added.

Now she and her family are going to clean this street at least three times a year, which is part of the agreement when a person adopts a road. Lennon and her mom said they plan to come out a few more times while it is still warm. They will be back out in the spring.

Lennon said she picked that street for a special reason.

“I picked it because it’s in front of my dad’s work," she said.

Her parents are both very happy to see what their daughter is doing.

“It makes us really proud," he mother said. “Especially the fact that it was her idea and wasn’t something we coerced her into doing. She came to us and said she wanted to do this by herself.”

Now, Lennon said she has big plans for her next birthday.

”I hope I can get all of my family and friends out for my seventh birthday," she said.

