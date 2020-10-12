Springfield Fire Department creates virtual fire safety videos for Fire Prevention Month

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Springfield Fire Department has shared a series of videos throughout October during Fire Prevention Month.

In 2019, nearly 100 Springfield firefighter educators taught lessons for local elementary schools during October, reaching more than 11,000 students and teachers.

Now, in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, the lessons go virtual in a video series. Springfield fire educators will release seven videos that students can watch in the classroom or at home, ultimately to teach fire safety lessons designed for pre-K to fifth-grade students.

The series includes the following videos:

Kitchen Safety (by Firefighter Justine, for fourth- and fifth-graders)

Firefighters Are Our Friends (by Firefighter Tanner, for preK-K)

Stay Away From Dangerous Things (by Firefighter Geoff, for preK-K)

Recognizing Home Hazards (by Firefighter Tanner, for first-graders)

Escape Drills in the Home (by Firefighter Mark, for second-graders)

How and When to Call 911 (by Firefighter Mark, for third-graders)

The Fire Triangle (by Firefighter Geoff, for fifth-graders)

The videos will be released throughout October on the department’s social media pages.

The Fire Prevention Month educational program is part of the Springfield Fire Department’s comprehensive Community Risk Reduction program, which is focused on reduction and elimination of risk from fire in the community.

“Community Risk Reduction is about prioritizing our risks as a community and working together to invest the time and resources necessary to reduce them,” said Fire Chief David Pennington.

