Springfield-Greene County Health Department reports death related to COVID-19

Springfield-Greene County Health Department reports 23 COVID-19 related deaths in 2 days
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 12, 2020 at 1:12 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Springfield-Greene County Health Department announced the death of one Greene County resident from COVID-19.

Health leaders say the man is in his 60s. The man suffered from underlying health conditions. They report 36 deaths since the beginning of October. The total since the pandemic increased to 113.

Who is at risk

Having an underlying health condition should not be interpreted as an individual being sick, feeble or infirm.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has identified two groups at higher risk for severe health outcomes from COVID-19: older adults and people with underlying health conditions.

Underlying health conditions can impact anyone at any age and include common diagnoses that many Greene County residents live with. For instance:

  • 16% of Greene County residents are 65 or older,
  • 33% are considered obese and
  • 11% have asthma

Other health conditions identified by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention as include, but are not limited to:

  • Cancer
  • Chronic kidney disease
  • Lung disease
  • Obesity
  • Serious heart conditions
  • Diabetes
  • Pregnancy

A full list of conditions can be viewed on the CDC’s website.

Long-term care in Greene County

The individual who died from COVID-19 was associated with long-term care.

Long-term care facilities are required to report a positive case among staff or residents to the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services within 24 hours so guidance can be provided on comprehensive testing, isolation and quarantine instructions, personal protective equipment and staffing. Guidance for long-term care facilities can be found here.

Copyright 2020 KY3. All rights reserved.

