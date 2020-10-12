Springfield’s Alamo Drafthouse temporarily closing with no new releases
Published: Oct. 12, 2020 at 6:33 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Springfield’s Alamo Drafthouse is again closing its doors temporarily amid the coronavirus crisis.
Theater representatives blame the lack of new releases for the decision. Those who have purchased tickets will receive a refund in the coming days.
Alamo Drafthouse shared the news on its Facebook page Monday.
Copyright 2020 KY3. All rights reserved.