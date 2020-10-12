Springfield’s Alamo Drafthouse temporarily closing with no new releases

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Springfield’s Alamo Drafthouse is again closing its doors temporarily amid the coronavirus crisis.

Theater representatives blame the lack of new releases for the decision. Those who have purchased tickets will receive a refund in the coming days.

Alamo Drafthouse shared the news on its Facebook page Monday.

Due to the lack of upcoming major new releases, we’ve decided the best way to conserve our resources during COVID is to... Posted by Alamo Drafthouse Springfield on Monday, October 12, 2020

