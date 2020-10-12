Advertisement

Springfield’s Alamo Drafthouse temporarily closing with no new releases

Alamo Drafthouse/Springfield, Mo.
Alamo Drafthouse/Springfield, Mo.(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Oct. 12, 2020 at 6:33 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Springfield’s Alamo Drafthouse is again closing its doors temporarily amid the coronavirus crisis.

Theater representatives blame the lack of new releases for the decision. Those who have purchased tickets will receive a refund in the coming days.

Alamo Drafthouse shared the news on its Facebook page Monday.

Due to the lack of upcoming major new releases, we’ve decided the best way to conserve our resources during COVID is to...

Posted by Alamo Drafthouse Springfield on Monday, October 12, 2020

Copyright 2020 KY3. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Weather

FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Little Rain; Bouncing Temperatures

Updated: 9 minutes ago
|
By Abby Dyer
Wind gusts over 30 mph

News

Benton County, Mo. sheriff, wife injured in motorcycle crash

Updated: 50 minutes ago
Andrew Havranek reports.

On Your Side

On Your Side: Amazon Prime Day tips

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Ashley Reynolds
Prime members can see deals now. Plan your budget. Make a list. Thousands of items will be on sale.

News

State of Missouri working to fix COVID-19 dashboard

Updated: 1 hour ago
Joe Hickman reports.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Missouri agency working to fix state’s COVID-19 dashboard

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Two days after a “database extract error” incorrectly showed a massive one-day increase in coronavirus cases in Missouri, the problem remains unresolved, a state health official said Monday.

Local

No burn bans despite ongoing drought in the Ozarks

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Robert Hahn
As our dry stretch of weather continues across the Ozarks, the risk of wildfires keeps going up.

News

FIRE DANGER: High winds lead Ozarks firefighters to issue warnings about burning

Updated: 2 hours ago
Robert Hahn reports.

News

Eden Village 2 close to opening in Springfield

Updated: 2 hours ago
Linda Simmons reports.

News

Missouri voter rights case in the hands of appeals panel

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The new law got its first test in the August primary election.

Coronavirus

COVID-19 hospitalizations again set daily high in Arkansas

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The number of coronavirus patients in Arkansas hospitals has once again hit a record-high, with 608 people hospitalized on Monday, health officials said.