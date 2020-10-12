Advertisement

TASTE OF THE OZARKS: Turkey Pumpkin Chili

Here’s a comfort food for the cooler fall weather.
By Maria Neider
Published: Oct. 12, 2020 at 10:39 AM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -

White bean & turkey pumpkin chili
White bean & turkey pumpkin chili(KY3)

White Bean and Turkey Pumpkin Chili

Recipe courtesy: Dietitian Sara Kostelnick of Achieving Your Best

Prep Time: 15 minutes Total Time: 45 minutes

Cook Time: 30 minutes Servings: 6

Ingredients:

3 tablespoons olive oil

1 onion, finely chopped

2 carrots, finely chopped

2 celery stalks, finely chopped

2 garlic cloves, finely chopped

1 tablespoon ground coriander

1 tablespoon ground paprika

1 teaspoon ground cumin

½ teaspoon crushed red chili pepper

½ teaspoon freshly ground black pepper

1 ½ pounds ground turkey

2 tablespoons chopped fresh thyme, rosemary, or sage

1 15-ounce can unsweetened pumpkin puree

2 15-ounce cans cannellini beans, drained

2 cups no-sodium added chicken broth

Directions:

1. Pour the oil into a 4- or 5-quart soup pot and place over medium heat. Add the onions, carrots, and celery and cook until the vegetables are softened, stirring occasionally.

2. Add the garlic and all the spices through the black pepper, stirring to coat in the oil. Add the turkey and cook until it’s no longer pink, stirring and breaking up the meat with a spoon, about 8 minutes.

3. Add the herbs, pumpkin, beans, and broth. Bring to a simmer, partially cover and cook 25 minutes, adjusting the heat so it doesn’t boil.

4. Remove from the heat. Taste and adjust the seasoning, if needed. Serve in bowls.

Directions for Crockpot or slow cooker:

1. Follow step 1 and 2. Transfer the mixture to your slow cooker and add the herbs, pumpkin, and 1 ½ cups of brother.

2. Set to cook on low for 6 hours or 3 hours on high.

3. Serve.

Directions for pressure cooker:

1. Set your pot to Saute. Follow the steps in step 1 and 2.

2. Add the remaining ingredients to the pot as in step 3.

3. Cover and set to pressure cook for 10 minutes, allowing pressure to release naturally.

4. Serve.

NUTRITION

497 calories | 40 g carbohydrates | 36 g protein | 21 g fat | 4 g saturated fat | 0 g added sugar | 519 mg sodium | 980 mg potassium

CLICK HERE: For Achieving Your Best classes
FOLLOW: Maria Neider on Facebook
FOLLOW: Maria Neider on Twitter
FOLLOW: Maria Neider on Instagram

Copyright 2020 KY3. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

TASTE OF THE OZARKS: Pumpkin Breakfast Cookies

Updated: Oct. 5, 2020 at 6:09 AM CDT
|
By Maria Neider
Here's a fall treat with less sugar for pumpkin lovers!

Taste Of The Ozarks

TASTE OF THE OZARKS: Sweet Potato Hummus with Kale Pesto

Updated: Sep. 28, 2020 at 9:58 AM CDT
|
By Maria Neider
A healthy dip to give your immune system a boost.

Taste Of The Ozarks

TASTE OF THE OZARKS: Ginger Garlic Miso Soup

Updated: Sep. 22, 2020 at 4:48 AM CDT
|
By Maria Neider
Here's a recipe to help fight colds and the flu!

Taste Of The Ozarks

TASTE OF THE OZARKS: Turkey Two Ways

Updated: Sep. 14, 2020 at 9:48 AM CDT
|
By Maria Neider
Here's an easy way to double up on dinner for the week.

Latest News

Taste Of The Ozarks

TASTE OF THE OZARKS: Sheet Pan Teriyaki Chicken

Updated: Sep. 7, 2020 at 9:41 AM CDT
|
By Maria Neider
Enjoy the last days of summer with this sweet and savory dish.

Taste Of The Ozarks

TASTE OF THE OZARKS: Garden Fresh Bruschetta

Updated: Aug. 31, 2020 at 9:51 AM CDT
|
By Maria Neider
Lynetta Smith shares a delicious recipe with ingredients from her family's garden.

Taste Of The Ozarks

TASTE OF THE OZARKS: Peach Pie Overnight Oats

Updated: Aug. 24, 2020 at 10:31 AM CDT
|
By Maria Neider
Make this meal in advance to save time on busy mornings.

Taste Of The Ozarks

TASTE OF THE OZARKS: Pickled Sandwich Slaw

Updated: Aug. 17, 2020 at 9:53 AM CDT
Try this zesty recipe with your favorite garden vegetables.

Taste Of The Ozarks

TASTE OF THE OZARKS: Cucumber Strawberry Cooler

Updated: Aug. 10, 2020 at 9:31 AM CDT
|
By Maria Neider
A refreshing way to stay hydrated in the heat with less sugar!

Taste Of The Ozarks

TASTE OF THE OZARKS: Fresh Peach Salsa

Updated: Aug. 3, 2020 at 9:38 AM CDT
Cassie Dimmick shares her summer recipe for fresh peach salsa.