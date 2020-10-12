TASTE OF THE OZARKS: Turkey Pumpkin Chili

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -

White Bean and Turkey Pumpkin Chili

Recipe courtesy: Dietitian Sara Kostelnick of Achieving Your Best

Prep Time: 15 minutes Total Time: 45 minutes

Cook Time: 30 minutes Servings: 6

Ingredients:

3 tablespoons olive oil

1 onion, finely chopped

2 carrots, finely chopped

2 celery stalks, finely chopped

2 garlic cloves, finely chopped

1 tablespoon ground coriander

1 tablespoon ground paprika

1 teaspoon ground cumin

½ teaspoon crushed red chili pepper

½ teaspoon freshly ground black pepper

1 ½ pounds ground turkey

2 tablespoons chopped fresh thyme, rosemary, or sage

1 15-ounce can unsweetened pumpkin puree

2 15-ounce cans cannellini beans, drained

2 cups no-sodium added chicken broth

Directions:

1. Pour the oil into a 4- or 5-quart soup pot and place over medium heat. Add the onions, carrots, and celery and cook until the vegetables are softened, stirring occasionally.

2. Add the garlic and all the spices through the black pepper, stirring to coat in the oil. Add the turkey and cook until it’s no longer pink, stirring and breaking up the meat with a spoon, about 8 minutes.

3. Add the herbs, pumpkin, beans, and broth. Bring to a simmer, partially cover and cook 25 minutes, adjusting the heat so it doesn’t boil.

4. Remove from the heat. Taste and adjust the seasoning, if needed. Serve in bowls.

Directions for Crockpot or slow cooker:

1. Follow step 1 and 2. Transfer the mixture to your slow cooker and add the herbs, pumpkin, and 1 ½ cups of brother.

2. Set to cook on low for 6 hours or 3 hours on high.

3. Serve.

Directions for pressure cooker:

1. Set your pot to Saute. Follow the steps in step 1 and 2.

2. Add the remaining ingredients to the pot as in step 3.

3. Cover and set to pressure cook for 10 minutes, allowing pressure to release naturally.

4. Serve.

NUTRITION

497 calories | 40 g carbohydrates | 36 g protein | 21 g fat | 4 g saturated fat | 0 g added sugar | 519 mg sodium | 980 mg potassium

