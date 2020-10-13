Advertisement

2 more file civil lawsuits against girls ranch in rural Cedar County

By Linda Simmons
Published: Oct. 13, 2020 at 10:47 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Two more former residents of Circle of Hope Girls Ranch in Cedar County filed civil lawsuits against operators Boyd and Stephanie Householder. They make four total lawsuits filed.

State investigators removed about two dozen girls in mid-august from the facility. Attorneys at Haden, Cowherd and Bullock in Springfield represent all four of the former residents. The lawsuits list them as “Jane Doe” because of the nature of the allegations. All four allege both physical and sexual abuse during their time at Circle of Hope Girls Ranch. The alleged abuse includes restraining girls on the ground with multiple people for extended periods, refusing restroom breaks even after an accident, forcing girls to remain in push-up position for hours and in solitary confinement for days.

The first two young women who filed lawsuits lived at Circle of Hope girls ranch in 2014 and 2015. The third Jane Doe arrived at Circle of Hope in 2012 when she was 14-years-old. She claims, similar to Jane Doe two, Boyd Householder made her his “secretary” and repeatedly sexually assaulted her. The lawsuit claims Stephanie Householder was fully aware of the abuse.

The fourth Jane Doe stayed at the ranch for two years, starting in 2014 when she was also 14-years-old. Similar to the first Jane Doe, she claims the Householder’s son sexually assaulted her multiple times. The lawsuit claims she told Boyd and Stephanie Householder, but they didn’t believe her.

A former employee tells me she never witnessed sexual abuse, but did witness and was forced to participate in the physical torture. She says Boyd Householder manipulated Bible verses to defend his actions, that she now knows were not at all Christian. Since Circle of Hope called itself a Christian organization, it was not required to get a state license, and was unregulated.

Because of attorney-client privilege, the victims' lawyers can’t say why they chose to file civil lawsuits now.

“But what I can tell you is that these young ladies are survivors and that they are seeking justice, not just for themselves, but for all of the young ladies that have been at Circle of Hope and have endured similar behavior,” said Catherine Reade, attorney, Haden, Cowherd and Bullock.

The Householders deny the allegations. Cedar County Prosecutor Ty Gaither says state investigators are working on the case. They have not submitted anything to his staff.

