Arkansas reports 680 new total virus cases, 25 more deaths

He addressed the state during his weekly briefing in Little Rock.(KY3)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 13, 2020 at 4:13 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Arkansas on Tuesday reported 680 new confirmed and probable cases of the coronavirus Tuesday and 25 more deaths from the illness caused by the virus.

The Department of Health reported that the state’s confirmed virus cases rose by 481 to 89,351. The state’s probable cases rose by 199 to 4,816. The actual number of cases in Arkansas is likely higher because many people have not been tested, and studies suggest people can be infected and not feel sick.

The state’s fatalities from COVID-19 rose to 1,611. The number of people hospitalized because of COVID-19 fell by three to 605, a day after the state hit its highest number since the pandemic began in March.

About a quarter of the state’s 9,112 hospital beds and nearly 13% of its intensive care unit beds are available, according to the state Department of Health. There 251 COVID-19 patients in ICUs around the state.

Latest News

News

New respiratory urgent care facility being built at Cox South to handle expected flu-COVID influx

Updated: 19 minutes ago
|
By Joe Hickman
A new temporary respiratory urgent care facility is being constructed at Cox South Hospital in anticipation of a rough winter that could see an increase in patients because of both COVID-19 and the flu.

Coronavirus

Missouri outsources contact tracing in coronavirus battle

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Missouri joins other states in outsourcing the work.

Coronavirus

Possible safety issue spurs pause of COVID-19 antibody study

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Eli Lilly confirmed Tuesday that the study had been paused “out of an abundance of caution”

Coronavirus

Pandemic takes toll on mental health of Americans

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By CNN staff
As of August, nearly 41% of adults surveyed by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported struggling with mental health issues.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Springfield-Greene County Health Department reports another 2 COVID-19 deaths

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By KY3 Staff
The county reports 38 deaths related to the virus in October.

Coronavirus

Pandemic's toll on those with mental health illnesses

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
Medical experts are bracing for a second wave of mental health devastation.

Coronavirus

Coronavirus cases climbing with troubling signs ahead

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
Coronavirus cases climbing with troubling signs ahead.

Coronavirus

More masks, less play: Europe tightens rules as virus surges

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The World Health Organization said Tuesday there were more than 700,000 new COVID-19 cases reported in Europe last week, a jump of 34% compared to the previous week.

Coronavirus

Nevada man is first in North America to get coronavirus twice

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Ed Payne
The man first tested positive for COVID-19 in April and then tested positive again in June.

National Politics

2nd COVID-19 vaccine trial paused over unexplained illness

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Johnson & Johnson was aiming to enroll 60,000 volunteers to prove if its single-dose approach is safe and protects against the coronavirus.