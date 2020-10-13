City leaders in Branson, Mo. add masking extension to Tuesday night’s board of alderman agenda

BRANSON, Mo. (KY3) - Branson city leaders are scheduled again to discuss extending the masking ordinance.

The latest extension ends October 14. The ordinance requires individuals to wear face coverings in indoor and outdoor public spaces.

The ordinance has the following components:

Requires individuals to wear face coverings while in indoor and outdoor public spaces unless they are engaged in certain activities or under the age of thirteen.

Requires operators of public places to ensure guests use face coverings.

Requires signage at all businesses outlining requirements on social distancing and face coverings.

The penalty for violating this ordinance is a $100 fine and potential revocation of business license and other permits.

Education has been the first step in enforcement. Police work to educate any violators of the ordinance before pursuing further action. The penalty is a $100 fine for a person who refuses to wear a mask, or a business owner who doesn’t enforce the rule.

