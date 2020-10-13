HALLOWEEN SAFETY: Preventing the spread of COVID-19 as college students, adults celebrate the holiday

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Halloween is just weeks away, and while many bars and restaurants tend to be packed with adults and college students celebrating the holiday, local health officials say this year you may need to be more cautious.

It’s not just trick-or-treaters who may need to rethink their plans this year. If you’re planning to go to a bar in downtown Springfield or gather with friends at a costume party, the Springfield-Greene County Health Department tells KY3 it’s important to continue to physically distance and wear your mask.

“Things aren’t going to change just because it’s October 31st and we want to go out and have a good time, we’re just as likely to unfortunately contract COVID-19 and it’s just as easy to spread it," said Cara Erwin with the Springfield-Greene County Health Department.

Erwin said when it comes to Halloween, you should trying to choose activities where you can maintain physical distancing, stay masked, and outside if possible.

“If we only end up having to miss going out to bars or going out to a costume party on one Halloween, I think that’s a sacrifice we can all make for the safety of the people around us," she said.

Missouri State Student Corey Juergensmeyer said while he plans to spend the holiday at home with family, he has heard others may have different plans.

“There’s parties going around, and everything like that at different frats and sororities," Juergensmeyer said.

He said students are getting somewhat restless with the virus.

“They just want to get out and get going and everything like that," Juergensmeyer said.

David Hall, Missouri State’s Director of University Safety, said this holiday is much different than one’s they’ve prepared for in the past.

“Halloween is the first one that we would see where there is a lot more significant indoor activity so it certainly is more of a concern for us," Hall said.

While he doesn’t predict there will be a significant spike in cases on campus, Hall does have recommendations for students planning to do something for the holiday.

“If they do go out, make sure they’re sticking with that same group of friends that they’ve been around and that they’re not around other new ones as much, wearing that mask, and I know that’s really hard in some of the situations that they’re going to it may not be conducive of that, and one of the things they can do is build a mask that helps with COVID-19 into the costume that they’re doing,” Hall said.

He said the university plans to continue to track the spread of the virus on campus using surveillance testing.

The health department said if you do wear a costume mask, it does not replace that cloth face covering. You would still need to wear both.

