Advertisement

Man from Nevada, Mo. killed in a crash near his hometown

(WCTV)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Oct. 13, 2020 at 5:26 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEAR NEVADA, Mo. (KY3) -The Missouri Highway Patrol says Andrew Jeffery, 28, was killed in a crash north of his hometown Monday afternoon.

The patrol says Jeffery was driving at a high rate of speed in the southbound lanes of I-49 when he lost control. His car ran off the highway, hit the median and went into the northbound lanes. The car then hit a ditch and overturned several times. Jeffery was thrown from the car.

He was taken to the hospital in Nevada where he died.

A 28-year-old woman from Pleasant Hope is being treated for serious injuries.

Copyright 2020 KY3. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Council of Churches starts assessing holiday needs weeks early

Updated: 1 hour ago
The Council of Churches of the Ozarks Crosslines Food Pantry is accepting applications for holiday assistance now, weeks earlier than years past.

Local

Shots fired during a chase in Carthage, Mo.

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By KY3 Staff
Man from Joplin is in the Jasper County Jail after a chase in Carthage, Mo.

News

Local health officials say face coverings a must as COVID-19 case counts surge in the Ozarks

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Frances Watson
Medical experts say face coverings are the best way to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

News

New details released on Stone County plane crash

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Abbey Taylor
We're learning more about a weekend plane crash in Stone County that injured the pilot and the passenger.

Latest News

Sports

Vegas signs Alex Pietrangelo to $61.6M, seven-year contract

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Alex Pietrangelo is Vegas bound, and the Golden Knights are shuffling the deck to fit him in.

News

HALLOWEEN SAFETY: Preventing the spread of COVID-19 as college students, adults celebrate the holiday

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Kara Strickland
If you’re planning to go to a bar in downtown Springfield or gather with friends at a costume party, the Springfield-Greene County Health Department tells KY3 it’s important to continue to physically distance and wear your mask.

Weather

FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Little Rain; Bouncing Temperatures

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Abby Dyer
Wind gusts over 30 mph

Local

Springfield’s Alamo Drafthouse temporarily closing with no new releases

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By KY3 Staff
Alamo Drafthouse shared the news on its Facebook page Monday.

News

Benton County, Mo. sheriff, wife injured in motorcycle crash

Updated: 12 hours ago
Andrew Havranek reports.

On Your Side

On Your Side: Amazon Prime Day tips

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Ashley Reynolds
Prime members can see deals now. Plan your budget. Make a list. Thousands of items will be on sale.