Man from Nevada, Mo. killed in a crash near his hometown
Published: Oct. 13, 2020 at 5:26 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEAR NEVADA, Mo. (KY3) -The Missouri Highway Patrol says Andrew Jeffery, 28, was killed in a crash north of his hometown Monday afternoon.
The patrol says Jeffery was driving at a high rate of speed in the southbound lanes of I-49 when he lost control. His car ran off the highway, hit the median and went into the northbound lanes. The car then hit a ditch and overturned several times. Jeffery was thrown from the car.
He was taken to the hospital in Nevada where he died.
A 28-year-old woman from Pleasant Hope is being treated for serious injuries.
