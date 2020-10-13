Man from Nevada, Mo. killed in a crash near his hometown

NEAR NEVADA, Mo. (KY3) -The Missouri Highway Patrol says Andrew Jeffery, 28, was killed in a crash north of his hometown Monday afternoon.

The patrol says Jeffery was driving at a high rate of speed in the southbound lanes of I-49 when he lost control. His car ran off the highway, hit the median and went into the northbound lanes. The car then hit a ditch and overturned several times. Jeffery was thrown from the car.

He was taken to the hospital in Nevada where he died.

A 28-year-old woman from Pleasant Hope is being treated for serious injuries.

