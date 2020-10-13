McDonald’s, Tyson donate 67,000 pounds of chicken to Ozarks Food Harvest

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - McDonald’s and Tyson Foods, Inc. donated 67,000 pounds of food to Ozarks Food Harvest on Tuesday.

The protein will assist families struggling with hunger during the COVID-19 pandemic. The food pantry reports protein-rich foods are one of the most-requested items.

This donation will help provide more than 55,000 meals to children, families and seniors across Ozarks Food Harvest’s 28-county service area.

