Advertisement

McDonald’s, Tyson donate 67,000 pounds of chicken to Ozarks Food Harvest

Ozarks Food Harvest/Springfield, Mo.
Ozarks Food Harvest/Springfield, Mo.(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Oct. 13, 2020 at 10:33 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - McDonald’s and Tyson Foods, Inc. donated 67,000 pounds of food to Ozarks Food Harvest on Tuesday.

The protein will assist families struggling with hunger during the COVID-19 pandemic. The food pantry reports protein-rich foods are one of the most-requested items.

This donation will help provide more than 55,000 meals to children, families and seniors across Ozarks Food Harvest’s 28-county service area.

Copyright 2020 KY3. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Weather

FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Big temperature swings ahead

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Brandon Beck
Heating back up for now

Local

Ozark, Mo. Police seeking help to find a missing man and woman

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By KY3 Staff
Please share to help find a missing man and woman

News

Back up we go; more heat coming

Updated: 3 hours ago
Temperatures will be warming back up today and especially Wednesday before the next cold front arrives.

News

Council of Churches starts assessing holiday needs weeks early

Updated: 5 hours ago
The Council of Churches of the Ozarks Crosslines Food Pantry is accepting applications for holiday assistance now, weeks earlier than years past.

Latest News

Local

Man from Nevada, Mo. killed in a crash near his hometown

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By KY3 Staff
The highway patrol investigates a deadly crash in near Nevada, Mo.

Local

Shots fired during a chase in Carthage, Mo.

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By KY3 Staff
Man from Joplin is in the Jasper County Jail after a chase in Carthage, Mo.

News

Local health officials say face coverings a must as COVID-19 case counts surge in the Ozarks

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Frances Watson
Medical experts say face coverings are the best way to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

News

New details released on Stone County plane crash

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Abbey Taylor
We're learning more about a weekend plane crash in Stone County that injured the pilot and the passenger.

Sports

Vegas signs Alex Pietrangelo to $61.6M, seven-year contract

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Alex Pietrangelo is Vegas bound, and the Golden Knights are shuffling the deck to fit him in.

News

HALLOWEEN SAFETY: Preventing the spread of COVID-19 as college students, adults celebrate the holiday

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Kara Strickland
If you’re planning to go to a bar in downtown Springfield or gather with friends at a costume party, the Springfield-Greene County Health Department tells KY3 it’s important to continue to physically distance and wear your mask.