McDonald’s, Tyson donate 67,000 pounds of chicken to Ozarks Food Harvest
Published: Oct. 13, 2020 at 10:33 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - McDonald’s and Tyson Foods, Inc. donated 67,000 pounds of food to Ozarks Food Harvest on Tuesday.
The protein will assist families struggling with hunger during the COVID-19 pandemic. The food pantry reports protein-rich foods are one of the most-requested items.
This donation will help provide more than 55,000 meals to children, families and seniors across Ozarks Food Harvest’s 28-county service area.
Copyright 2020 KY3. All rights reserved.