Missouri Democratic gubernatorial nominee Nicole Galloway visits Springfield business

By KY3 Staff
Published: Oct. 13, 2020 at 4:42 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A major issue in the Missouri governor’s race this year is COVID-19 and its impact on the economy.

Democratic gubernatorial candidate Nicole Galloway visited Springfield Tuesday to speak with leaders at Mother’s Brewing Company. Owner Jeff Shrag gave her a tour of the brewery and discussed the challenges his business has faced during the pandemic.

Galloway says she wanted to meet with management at Mother’s because she feels it’s important to learn from companies that have been able make things work despite economic challenges.

“Mother’s has been creative in trying to sustain their business throughout this economic impact so I wanted to hear directly from them what their plans are how they’re getting through COVID and what it’s meant for their business and for their employees,” said Galloway.

Galloway says because each industry faces unique challenges and there isn’t a one size fits all approach to getting through the pandemic.

