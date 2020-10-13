Advertisement

Missouri outsources contact tracing in coronavirus battle

Coronavirus testing sites
Coronavirus testing sites
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 13, 2020 at 4:17 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
ST. LOUIS (AP) — Missouri is outsourcing contact tracing to private companies as part of the effort to contain the spread of the coronavirus.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported Tuesday that the state this week approved contracts with nine companies to help track down people who may have been in contact with those who test positive for COVID-19.

Missouri joins other states in outsourcing the work, rather than hiring new employees, since it isn’t known how long the pandemic will go on. Indiana, Florida and Kentucky also have hired companies to supply contract tracers.

