Advertisement

Missouri state fire marshal, citing drought, urges no outdoor burning

Fire danger rising due to ongoing drought
Fire danger rising due to ongoing drought(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Oct. 13, 2020 at 2:49 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Missouri’s state fire marshal on Tuesday encouraged people to avoid outside burning amid a statewide drought that has gripped the state for several weeks.

Fire Marshal Tim Bean said in a news release that under the current dry conditions, even a small outdoor fire can get out of control and spread rapidly.

Bean cited the lack of significant rainfall but also low humidity, gusty winds and warm temperatures.

The U.S. Drought Monitor shows that several Missouri counties are experiencing drought conditions, including five with extreme droughts: Barry, Christian, Greene, Lawrence and Stone counties.

Several wildfires have burned hundreds of thousands of acres in western states.

Copyright 2020 KY3. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Arkansas reports 680 new total virus cases, 25 more deaths

Updated: moments ago
|
By Associated Press
The state’s fatalities from COVID-19 rose to 1,611.

News

Christian County deputy among 17 statewide recognized with Public Safety Award

Updated: 43 minutes ago
|
By Sara Forhetz
Christian County Deputy Thomas Buchness was first on scene.

Coronavirus

Springfield-Greene County Health Department reports another 2 COVID-19 deaths

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By KY3 Staff
The county reports 38 deaths related to the virus in October.

Local

Police identify human remains as man missing from Aurora, Mo. for 7 years

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By KY3 Staff
A mushroom hunter found the bones a couple blocks east of Elliot and Delta in the northeast part of the city in May of 2019.

Latest News

Local

City leaders in Branson, Mo. add masking extension to Tuesday night’s board of alderman agenda

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By KY3 Staff
The latest extension ends October 14.

Weather

FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Big temperature swings ahead

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Abby Dyer
Heating back up for now

Local

Missouri chief warns: Drugs that look like kids’ vitamins

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The police chief in a small eastern Missouri town is warning that illegal drugs found on the street look like candy or children’s vitamins.

Local

Governor Parson honors Christian County deputy, 2 Troop G troopers for heroic, live-saving actions

Updated: 4 hours ago
The awards represent the state’s highest recognition for first responders working as individuals and as members of a team during critical incidents. The civilians were honored for taking on harrowing risks during emergencies to save lives and support first responders.

News

2 more file civil lawsuits against girls ranch in rural Cedar County

Updated: 4 hours ago
Linda Simmons reports.

Local

2 more file civil lawsuits against girls ranch in rural Cedar County

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Linda Simmons
State investigators removed about two dozen girls in mid-august from the facility.