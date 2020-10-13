Advertisement

New details released on Stone County plane crash

By Abbey Taylor
Published: Oct. 12, 2020 at 9:21 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
KIMBERLING CITY, Mo. (KY3) -

Al Hailey, the manager of the Kimberling Airport is still wrapping his mind around the crash that happened Saturday in Stone County, injuring the two people on board.

“It look liked the type of crash that was very serious," said Kimberling Airport manager, Al Hailey.

The plane crashed in a nearby neighborhood in between two lake homes. People who saw the crash immediately helped the two out of the burning plane.

“The flames were intense, but we had to get them out of there," said Sean Johnson.

The Federal Aviation Administration has not released the pilot or passenger’s name, but Hailey said the pilot has been with the airport for some time.

“Fifteen or twenty. As long as I have," said Hailey. “I don’t see them that often because they live in Illinois. He’s a vietnam veteran so that would put him in his mid-70s.”

Hailey said he’s unsure what caused the crash and he doesn’t want to speculate.

”Some reason after he took off he needed to get back and land land at the airport. That’s when the accident occured when he was returning," said Hailey.

He’s tried to contact the pilot a few times but hasn’t heard back.

“I’d like to know how they’re getting along and hope they’re doing well. Sorry it happened and get well soon. Hope to see you again down here guys," said Hailey.

The Federal Aviation Administration is investigating the crash. KY3 tried to contact them but haven’t heard back. Hailey said it can take the FAA up to a year before they release the probable cause.

