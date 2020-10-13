Ozark, Mo. Police seeking help to find a missing man and woman

OZARK, Mo. (KY3) -Police are looking for new leads in the case of a missing man and woman.

Quincey Hill, 23, and Kenneth Webb, 29, haven’t been seen since May of 2019.

We reported last year that the pair often stayed at campgrounds in Christian and Stone Counties. They were last seen in the area of Longview Road and 21st street in Ozark.

Hill has blonde hair, brown eyes and is 5′5″ and weighs around 114 lbs. She has a tattoo on her right arm and above her elbow.

Webb has brown hair and brown eyes and is 6′ and weighs around 270 lbs. He might have a tattoo on the inside of his left forearm.

If you’ve seen them, call the Ozark Police Department at (417) 581-6600.

