Police identify human remains as man missing from Aurora, Mo. for 7 years

A mushroom hunter found the bones a couple blocks east of Elliot and Delta in the northeast part of the city in May of 2019.
A mushroom hunter found the bones a couple blocks east of Elliot and Delta in the northeast part of the city in May of 2019.(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Oct. 13, 2020 at 2:17 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
AURORA, Mo. (KY3) - Police identified human remains found in a wooded area in Aurora, Mo. in 2019.

Aurora Police Department Chief Richard Witthuhn says the remains are Jason Artrip of Aurora. Investigators do not have a cause of death. Chief Witthuhn says Atrip was reported missing in 2013.

A mushroom hunter found the bones a couple blocks east of Elliot and Delta in the northeast part of the city in May of 2019. Investigators say the bones were mostly on top of the ground, but some of the remains were buried. There were no signs of clothing or anything else around the bones.

