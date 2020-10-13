Advertisement

Shots fired during a chase in Carthage, Mo.

(WITN)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Oct. 13, 2020 at 5:10 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CARTHAGE, Mo. (KY3) -Police say a man from Joplin fired several shots during a chase.

An officer tried to stop the driver in the 900 block of Olive Street just after 7:30 Monday night, but the 33-year-old man sped off. The pursuit continued north and then west of the city. The driver then lost control of his vehicle and crashed at Locust Road and County Road 170.

Police arrested the man and took him to jail.

The officer wasn’t hurt.

