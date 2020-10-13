Advertisement

Springfield-Greene County Health Department reports another 2 COVID-19 deaths

(WILX)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Oct. 13, 2020 at 2:42 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Springfield-Greene County Health Department announced the deaths of two Greene County residents from COVID-19.

Health leaders say the victims are a man in his 60s and a woman in her 70s. Both suffered from underlying health conditions. The county reports 38 deaths related to the virus in October. A total of 115 have died in Greene County from the virus since the pandemic.

Who is at risk

Having an underlying health condition should not be interpreted as an individual being sick, feeble or infirm.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has identified two groups at higher risk for severe health outcomes from COVID-19: older adults and people with underlying health conditions. Underlying health conditions can impact anyone at any age and include common diagnoses that many Greene County residents live with.

  • 16% of Greene County residents are 65 or older,
  • 33% are considered obese and
  • 11% have asthma

Other health conditions identified by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention as include, but are not limited to:

  • Cancer
  • Chronic kidney disease
  • Lung disease
  • Obesity
  • Serious heart conditions
  • Diabetes
  • Pregnancy

A full list of conditions can be viewed on the CDC’s website.

