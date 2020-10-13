Witness shares what he saw during Thursday’s crash on James River Freeway in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A retired Missouri State Highway Patrol trooper remains hospitalized Tuesday after a suffering life-threatening injuries in a crash on James River Freeway last week. Springfield Police had the road blocked off Tuesday morning as the investigation into what happened continues.

Springfield police tell KY3 the man hit while riding his motorcycle Thursday suffered life threatening injuries. Witness Cooper Berg said he was on James River Freeway when the crash happened.

“I could see a car that showed no signs of stopping, no break lights or anything, and I was thinking to myself they had to break at some point and while I was thinking that I saw them hit the car in front of them," Berg said.

While trying to stay calm, Berg said he slowed down and pulled over to the right lane of traffic. He said others rushed over to help.

”I didn’t see until I got up to the crash that there was a motorcycle that had been hit," Berg said.

The man on that motorcycle is former highway patrol trooper Cort Stuart.

Stuart can be seen in a video given to KY3 about a year ago, stopping to help someone change their tire.

“This beautiful man that is a state trooper that also was a marine," said the man he stopped to help.

Another man stopped to document the moment and thank Stuart.

Berg said the devastating crash was an eye-opener.

”I always have music playing when I drive and until I got to my destination I didn’t have any music, I was just there thinking and praying for the safety of everyone that was involved and just kind of realizing it could happen to you anytime," he said.

That crash happened between the Fremont and Glenstone area. Traffic officers did have this roadway back open Tuesday morning around 10:30 a.m.

