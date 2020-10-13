Advertisement

Witness shares what he saw during Thursday’s crash on James River Freeway in Springfield

By Kara Strickland
Published: Oct. 13, 2020 at 4:53 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A retired Missouri State Highway Patrol trooper remains hospitalized Tuesday after a suffering life-threatening injuries in a crash on James River Freeway last week. Springfield Police had the road blocked off Tuesday morning as the investigation into what happened continues.

Springfield police tell KY3 the man hit while riding his motorcycle Thursday suffered life threatening injuries. Witness Cooper Berg said he was on James River Freeway when the crash happened.

“I could see a car that showed no signs of stopping, no break lights or anything, and I was thinking to myself they had to break at some point and while I was thinking that I saw them hit the car in front of them," Berg said.

While trying to stay calm, Berg said he slowed down and pulled over to the right lane of traffic. He said others rushed over to help.

”I didn’t see until I got up to the crash that there was a motorcycle that had been hit," Berg said.

The man on that motorcycle is former highway patrol trooper Cort Stuart.

Stuart can be seen in a video given to KY3 about a year ago, stopping to help someone change their tire.

“This beautiful man that is a state trooper that also was a marine," said the man he stopped to help.

Another man stopped to document the moment and thank Stuart.

Berg said the devastating crash was an eye-opener.

”I always have music playing when I drive and until I got to my destination I didn’t have any music, I was just there thinking and praying for the safety of everyone that was involved and just kind of realizing it could happen to you anytime," he said.

That crash happened between the Fremont and Glenstone area. Traffic officers did have this roadway back open Tuesday morning around 10:30 a.m.

Copyright 2020 KY3. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

New respiratory urgent care facility being built at Cox South to handle expected flu-COVID influx

Updated: 19 minutes ago
|
By Joe Hickman
A new temporary respiratory urgent care facility is being constructed at Cox South Hospital in anticipation of a rough winter that could see an increase in patients because of both COVID-19 and the flu.

News

CoxHealth adding new building for respiratory patients at Cox South Hospital

Updated: 27 minutes ago
Joe Hickman reports.

News

Witness shares what he saw during Thursday’s crash on James River Freeway in Springfield

Updated: 42 minutes ago
Sara Forhetz reports.

News

University of Missouri catches more than 150 students in three cheating incidents

Updated: 48 minutes ago
|
By Andrew Havranek
More than 150 students at the University of Missouri have been caught in three separate cheating scandals since the Spring 2020 semester.

News

‘Two and a Half Men’ star Conchata Ferrell dies at 77

Updated: 56 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Ferrell soldiered through more than a decade on “Two and a Half Men,” playing opposite Charlie Sheen and Jon Cryer until Sheen was fired from the sitcom for behavior that included publicly insulting producer Chuck Lorre.

Latest News

News

Missouri Democratic gubernatorial nominee Nicole Galloway visits Springfield business

Updated: 1 hour ago
A major issue in the Missouri governor’s race this year is COVID-19 and its impact on the economy.

News

McDonald's, Tyson donates chicken to Ozarks Food Harvest

Updated: 1 hour ago
McDonald’s and Tyson Foods, Inc. donated 67,000 pounds of food to Ozarks Food Harvest on Tuesday.

News

2 file new lawsuits against girls ranch in Cedar County, Mo.

Updated: 1 hour ago
Linda Simmons reports.

Local

Missouri Democratic gubernatorial nominee Nicole Galloway visits Springfield business

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By KY3 Staff
A major issue in the Missouri governor’s race this year is COVID-19 and its impact on the economy.

Coronavirus

Missouri outsources contact tracing in coronavirus battle

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Missouri joins other states in outsourcing the work.