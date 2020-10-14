Bass Pro Shops, Big Cedar Lodge, White River Marine Group hiring 300 in advance of holiday season

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (Edited News Release/KY3) - The Bass Pro Shops family of brands is gearing up for the holiday season, hiring team members at its holiday hiring event on Thursday, October 15.

The company will hire 300 candidates for retail, distribution center, contact center, hospitality, manufacturing and conservation attraction positions here in the Ozarks.

In Springfield, Missouri, Bass Pro Shops is hosting a hiring event for its retail store, distribution center, contact center, Johnny Morris' Wonders of Wildlife National Museum and Aquarium and Dogwood Canyon Nature Park. Bass Pro Shops in Branson will also host a hiring event in search of additional retail candidates, and Big Cedar Lodge will host their event in Ridgedale. White River Marine Group will host its hiring events at the Ozark, Lebanon and Bolivar boat plant locations.

Interested candidates can apply in advance by visiting //basspro.com/careers. Walk-ins also are welcome with on-site interviews. Perks and benefits include flexible hours, merchandise discounts up to 45 percent, an award-winning team culture and much more.

As North America’s premier outdoor and conservation company, Bass Pro Shops, Cabela’s and White River Marine Group serve millions of customers gifts and experiences that help connect people to nature. Candidates who want to share their passion of the outdoors with others are strongly encouraged to apply.

WHEN:

Thursday, Oct. 15 10 a.m.-7 p.m.

WHERE:

Retail, Distribution Center, Contact Center, Conservation AttractionsBass Pro Shops1935 South Campbell AvenueSpringfield, MO 65803

Retail (Branson)Bass Pro Shops1 Bass Pro Drive, Branson, MO 65616

HospitalityBig Cedar Lodge612 Devil’s Pool Road, Ridgedale, MO 65739

ManufacturingTracker Marine Boat Manufacturing Plant3630 N 21st Street, Ozark, MO 65721

ManufacturingTracker Marine Boat Manufacturing Plant1500 Maple Lane, Lebanon, MO 65536

ManufacturingTracker Marine Boat Manufacturing Plant1402 S. Killingsworth Avenue, Bolivar, MO 65613

