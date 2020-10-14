Advertisement

City of Branson, Mo. Board of Aldermen approve extension of masking ordinance

City of Branson, Mo. masking ordinance.
By KY3 Staff
Published: Oct. 13, 2020 at 9:56 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
BRANSON, Mo. (KY3) - The Branson Board of Aldermen voted to extend its face coverings ordinance.

The passing of this ordinance means the Board of Aldermen and city staff will continue to monitor and assess the COVID-19 situation. It will bring this issue before the board at an appropriate time in the future.

­­The extension ordinance that was passed on October 13, 2020, the original face covering ordinance in its entirety and a helpful face covering FAQ can be found under “Local Response” on the City’s “Coronavirus/COVID-19 Resources and News” section of our website at https://www.bransonmo.gov/805/Coronavirus-Information.

