City of Branson, Mo. Board of Aldermen approve extension of masking ordinance

BRANSON, Mo. (KY3) - The Branson Board of Aldermen voted to extend its face coverings ordinance.

The passing of this ordinance means the Board of Aldermen and city staff will continue to monitor and assess the COVID-19 situation. It will bring this issue before the board at an appropriate time in the future.

­­The extension ordinance that was passed on October 13, 2020, the original face covering ordinance in its entirety and a helpful face covering FAQ can be found under “Local Response” on the City’s “Coronavirus/COVID-19 Resources and News” section of our website at https://www.bransonmo.gov/805/Coronavirus-Information.

Copyright 2020 KY3. All rights reserved.