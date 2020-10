ELDON, Mo. (KY3) - The city of Eldon, Mo. closed its city hall after notice of a positive case of COVID-19.

In a Facebook post, City Administrator Don Smith says the employees in city hall will remain quarantine until October 23. The city will provide some services either from the office or remotely

If you have any questions City Hall will still be staffed. Please call at 392-2291. Posted by City of Eldon Missouri on Wednesday, October 14, 2020

City hall will reopen October 26.

