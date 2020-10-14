Advertisement

City of Springfield, Mo. announces new tree lighting special on KY3

By KY3 Staff
Published: Oct. 14, 2020 at 11:56 AM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The city of Springfield and KY3 announced a new special to kickoff the holiday season.

The annual tree lighting on Park Central Square will happen the evening of November 21 at 7 p.m. The holiday special will air on KY3.

KY3′s Ethan and Sara Forhetz will host this year’s tree lighting ceremony. The special will feature performances from the Springfield Little Theatre, the Springfield Regional Opera and the Springfield Ballet. The theme this year is "lifting lives through the power of arts.

“I’m grateful we’ve been able to carry on our tradition of lighting the tree in Park Central Square, despite the pandemic,” said Mayor Ken McClure. “It’s more important than ever that we do that.”

The Ozarks Performing Arts League is helping to coordinate the event. It was formed just last week and will try to raise money to help local arts organizations offset losses caused by the pandemic.

