CRIME STOPPERS: Springfield police look for woman charged with stealing cars

Detectives say Mykayla Harris is also a suspect in Greene County burglaries and robberies.
By Maria Neider
Published: Oct. 14, 2020 at 9:47 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -

Mykayla Elaine Harris, 30-years-old
Mykayla Elaine Harris, 30-years-old(Springfield Police Department)

Springfield police are looking for a woman who’s facing several charges in Greene County. Mykayla Elaine Harris is charged with stealing cars. Officers say the 30-year-old is also a suspect in burglaries, robberies and drug crimes. Investigators say Harris uses the alias, “Mykayla Satterwhite,” and is nicknamed “Geminis Queen.”

She’s 5′4″ and has dark hair, that’s dyed blonde and blue eyes. Police say Harris is known to visit Springfield and Greene County, but she also has connections in the Branson-West area. If you see this woman or know her location, call Crime Stoppers at 417-869-TIPS (8477). You could get a cash reward of up to $1,000.

