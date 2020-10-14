Driver from Kansas killed in a head-on crash in Jenkins, Mo.

JENKINS, Mo. (KY3) -The Missouri State Highway Patrol says Shirley Bell, 59, of Anthony, Kansas was killed in a crash Tuesday night.

The patrol says Bell crossed the center line of highway 39 and hit a car driven by Jereme Fenley, 35, of Shell Knob just before 8:30 p.m.

Fenley, and a 14-year-old passenger in Bell’s car were flown to a Springfield hospital with serious injuries.

Bell is the 95th person to die in a crash in the Troop D region in 2020.

