Judge sentences second man in deadly shootings of couple in Dallas County, Mo.

Jeffrey Stevenson, Billy Medley<br />Dallas County Sheriff's Office Facebook Page
Jeffrey Stevenson, Billy Medley<br />Dallas County Sheriff's Office Facebook Page
By KY3 Staff
Published: Oct. 14, 2020 at 2:22 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
BUFFALO, Mo. (KY3) - A Dallas County, Mo. judge sentenced a in the deadly shootings of a couple in Tunas in 2018.

Jeffrey Stevenson will spend 25 years in prison for the deaths of Joe and Brandy Allen. A second suspect, Billy Medley, also pleaded guilty to the shootings. A judge sentenced him to 48 years in prison in June.

Investigators say the Allens were killed after confronting the two men outside their house, stealing their cars.

