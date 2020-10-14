Judge sentences second man in deadly shootings of couple in Dallas County, Mo.

BUFFALO, Mo. (KY3) - A Dallas County, Mo. judge sentenced a in the deadly shootings of a couple in Tunas in 2018.

Jeffrey Stevenson will spend 25 years in prison for the deaths of Joe and Brandy Allen. A second suspect, Billy Medley, also pleaded guilty to the shootings. A judge sentenced him to 48 years in prison in June.

Investigators say the Allens were killed after confronting the two men outside their house, stealing their cars.

