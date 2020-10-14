Advertisement

Man found shot to death in an alley in Carthage, Mo.

By KY3 Staff
Published: Oct. 14, 2020 at 5:38 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CARTHAGE, Mo. (KY3) -Police responded to a 911 call of shots fired in the 100 block of north Garrison Avenue in the business district just before 9:00 Tuesday night.

Officers found a 30-year-old man dead in an alley.

An investigation team is processing the scene and talking to witnesses. Investigators believe this is an isolated incident and don’t believe there is a threat to the public. Police haven’t said if there has been an arrest.

The name of the victim hasn’t been released.

