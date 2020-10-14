Missouri State holds sneak peak event for basketball
Fans can watch the Bears and Lady Bears scrimmage on Saturday
Published: Oct. 14, 2020 at 5:07 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Missouri State basketball fans will have their first chance of the season to catch the Bears and Lady Bears in action Saturday afternoon when the teams host a sneak preview event at Hammons Student Center beginning at 1 p.m.
Visit Ozarks Sports Zone to read the entire story on returning lettermen and details.
