Neighbors in Aurora, Mo. relieved after utility company changes construction plans

By Michael Van Schoik
Published: Oct. 13, 2020 at 9:47 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AURORA, Mo. (KY3) - Several people living in a neighborhood in Aurora were pleasantly surprised Tuesday night when they found out a utility company had agreed to make changes to a large construction project at the end of their street.

Liberty Utilities has a large construction site in the works at the end of College Street and Rinker Avenue. Once the project is complete, several large utility vehicles will be on the site.

People living nearby said they were concerned with one of the fleet’s entrances, which would go straight down their road. Many neighbors spoke out about the issue at city council several weeks prior. On Tuesday they were planning to do just the same.

Neighbor Kelly Johnston got an unexpected call just a few hours prior to the meeting.

“We had a conversation today with Liberty and they’ve agreed to eliminate the gate that they proposed that would have sent truck traffic through our neighborhood,” Johnston said. “I was very excited and very happy.”

Neighbors had been concerned about the issue for quite some time. One family even put a sign in their yard as a petition to help get the city to oppose this fleet entrance.

“These houses along this street are some of the first ever built in this town," Johnston said. “And we didn’t want it to destroy the residential character of our neighborhood by sending a lot of truck traffic through here on a daily basis.”

Johnston and others also had a few additional concerns.

”I’ve got two young kids and they play outside all the time," neighbor Cody Rinker said. “And to have a 40,000 pound truck come through here with a 40-foot pole all day everyday, it was going to be concerning.”

There is also a park right in the middle of the neighborhood.

“Right now this is a really calm neighborhood,” Rinker said. “We live by a park so there are concerns about the kids by the park also.”

Johnston said he is very grateful a large company like Liberty listened to the voices of those who were concerned.

“To have Liberty listen to our concerns and change their plans makes us feel good about them as a partner, as a neighbor," he said. “We’re very excited they’ve decided to change their plans and be good neighbors.”

Others are also pleased with the decision, but still have a few remaining concerns.

Rinker said he is concerned about flooding. He also said he is worried about the property value of his home, which was built in 1890 he said. Rinker has been restoring the home for several years now.

”Even though the gate entrance got stopped, part of me feels like all of that work was for nothing," he said. “It’s going to decrease the property value of my house. There is no doubt about that. Nobody wants to live next to a commercial property.”

